

Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova celebrates winning the fourth round match atainst Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in London, on Monday.

The Russian, seeded seventh, has found Radwanska an agreeable opponent over the past decade and did so again to beat her for the 14th time in 18 matches.

Kuznetsova, 32, is in the quarterfinals for the fourth time and is yet to drop a set so far in this year’s championships, spending less than five hours on court so far.

Having faced opponents with an average ranking of 139 in her opening three matches, Kuznetsova was required to up her game against tricky ninth seed Radwanska and she did so, striking 37 winners to her opponent’s 13.

There was no way back for Radwanska in the first set as she lost the opening four games on a sun-drenched Court Three.

But the second set lasted nearly an hour and contained a succession of long baseline exchanges. Kuznetsova, one of six grand slam champions to reach the last 16 and the second-oldest woman left standing, broke crucially in the seventh game.

She wobbled as she served for victory at 5-4 but battled back from 15-40 down and nailed a backhand winner on match point to move through to a quarterfinal clash against either top seed Angelique Kerber or Garbine Muguruza.

Kuznetsova has never gone past the quarters, falling to Justine Henin in 2003, Lindsay Davenport in 2005 and Venus Williams in 2007.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko let seven match points go begging before finally overcoming fourth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6(6) to reach the quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old Latvian, who is now only three wins away from completing what would be astonishing grand slam double, had looked to be cruising when she led 5-2 in the second set.

But she let five opportunities to close out the match pass her by before being broken twice to allow her Ukrainian opponent to serve for the second set. – Agencies.