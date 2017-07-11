

Zimbabwe batsman Hamilton Masakadza executes a lofted drive during his match winning knock of 73 against Sri Lanka in the 5th ODI at Hambantota, on Monday. Zimbabwe batsman Hamilton Masakadza executes a lofted drive during his match winning knock of 73 against Sri Lanka in the 5th ODI at Hambantota, on Monday.

Taking the series 3-2 in Hambantota, the 11th-ranked Zimbabwe registered their maiden series win in Sri Lanka and first overseas triumph in eight years.

Off-spinner Raza claimed three wickets to restrict the hosts to 203-8 after Zimbabwe elected to field first. He then anchored a tense chase with an unbeaten 27 as the visitors won with 71 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe opener Hamilton Masakadza top-scored with a fluent 73 before rookie off-spinner Akila Dananjaya struck back with four wickets to rattle the Zimbabwe middle-order.

The visitors slipped from 137-1 to 175-7 – losing six wickets for 38 runs – but Raza and skipper Graeme Cremer (11 not out) hung on for an unbeaten 29-run stand as the perennial underdogs erupted in celebrations.

“Happy that Sikandar came to the party. It turned around very quickly but happy we pulled it off in the end,” an elated Cremer said following their win.

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka: N Dickwella c Moor b Chatara 3, D Gunathilaka lbw b Williams 52, K Mendis c Cremer b Raza 1, U Tharanga b Raza 6, A Mathews c Masakadza b Cremer 24, A Gunaratne not out 59, W Hasaranga c Cremer b Raza 0, N Kulasekara b Cremer 5, A Dananjaya c Musakanda b Waller 7, D Chameera not out 18. Extras: (B-5, LB-7, W-16) 28. Total: (For 8 wkts; 50 overs) 203. Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-13, 3-31, 4-78, 5-119, 6-120, 7- 126, 8-153. Bowling: Raza 10-1-21-3, Chatara 9-1-49-1, Cremer 10-1- 23-2, Mpofu 6-0-36-0, Williams 10-0-41-1, Waller 5-0-21-1.

Zimbabwe: H Masakadza c Kulasekara b Malinga 73, S Mire b Gunaratne 43, T Musakanda c Hasaranga b Dananjaya 37, C Ervine lbw b Dananjaya 2, S Williams c Mendis b Dananajaya 2, S Raza not out 27, M Waller c & b Malinga 1, P Moor c Mendis b Dananjaya 1, G Cremer not out 11. Extras: (LB-2, W-4, NB-1) 7. Total: (For 7 wkts, 38.1 overs) 204. Fall of wickets: 1-92, 2-137, 3-148, 4-152, 5-165, 6-172, 7-175. Bowling: Malinga 10-0-44-2, Kulasekara 3-0-25-0, Gunaratne 4-0-23-1, Dananjaya 10-1-47-4, Hasaranga 6.1-0-45-0, Chameera 4-1-16-0, Gunathilaka 1-0-2-0. – AFP