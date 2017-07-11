He also asked them to send a flood report of the State to the Home Ministry while calling the situation as grim.

The CM expressed shock at the tragic death of a nursery girl student, Bamang Nijar, who was washed away by floodwaters of Senki river here on Sunday. The girl’s body was recovered from Police Colony in Chandranagar area. Khandu announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the girl. He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

With heavy monsoon rains continuing to wreak havoc for the past 48 hours, the Chief Minister convened an emergency meeting here today to review the flood situation in the State including the State capital, Itanagar.

The Chief Minister directed the Capital district administration to issue ‘orders’ for safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable areas in the State capital to safer areas. He also appealed the people to move out from vulnerable buildings and take temporary refuge in the relief camps set up by the administration.

Minister of PHE & Water Supply and Govt Spokesperson Bamang Felix said the flood damages in the State capital region were mostly man-made as people have flouted safety norms. He called for strict rules to prevent ‘rampant’ earth-cutting and construction of high-rise buildings in areas prone to landslides and floods.

Parliamentary Secretary (Health) Phurpa Tsering informed of the grim situation in Bomdila, which is feared to be sinking due to flood waters. Parliamentary Secretary for Disaster Management Kaling Moyong informed about the Mebo bridge in East Siang district which is facing the risk of being washed away by flood waters. He sought high speed motor boats in major rivers for saving lives during the flood.

Meanwhile, Governor PB Acharya, who is closely monitoring the flood situation in the State, expressed his concern about loss of lives and properties due to natural calamities. He also asked the district administrations to take measures to ensure that supply of food items is not hampered.