The session was attended by all the 20 elected and four nominated members of the house.

Amit Kumar Chakma, of Congress, moved the No Confidence Motion and received the support of 15 members out of 20 eligible members to vote. H Amaresh Chakma, of the opposition MNF party walked out in protest against the floor test. The nominated members are barred from voting in confidence motion or no confidence motion as per order of the Governor issued in an instance in Mara Autonomous District Council.

The session witnessed a prolonged debate for and against the motion. There was a dispute as to the method of voting to be adopted in the floor test. The incumbent CEM demanded a secret ballot while the Members in favour of the motion demanded the voting to be conducted as per rule 70(2) of CADC CCB Rule, 2002 wherein it is provided that vote may be taken by show of hands or voices division.

The executive committee has been rendered non-functional since six executive members out of eight have tendered resignation in April. The CEM, Tongchangya, on the other hand, by not choosing to resign, forced the Governor to order a floor test to ascertain the confidence of the House.

Congress Legislature Party will choose their new leader who will stake claim to the office of CEM before the Governor.