The incident took place at Upper Shillong in which the alleged rapist, Yakub Khan Nongkynrih, was lynched by a mob after lewd clips of the 11-year-old victim was found in the person’s mobile phone.

Yakub was staying alone as a tenant and is alleged to have raped the minor on several occasions and threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

The police said that after the pictures and videos were discovered, the family informed the police and subsequently Yakub was hauled by the public and locked in a room.

By the time police arrived he was severely assaulted by a mob. The police managed to rescue him from the mob, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police have arrested the father and son of the minor girl in connection with the lynching. Further investigation is on into the incident.