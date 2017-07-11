Villagers allegedly beat the former cadre when he fell off in a drunken state while trying to prevent the female companion from leaving the vehicle. The thrashing by the villagers was so severe that the former GNLA man had to be shifted to Guwahati for further medical care.

Mustan R Sangma (22) was a former member of GNLA and had surrendered to the East Garo Hills police on July 6. The former cadre had sought leave after his surrender to visit his family. However, Mustan called two other surrendered cadres and decided to go for an evening of revelry instead. The trio had stacked local brew along with two dozen beer bottles and were accompanied by three female companions.

One of the females decided that she had enough and wanted to be dropped home leading to an argument with Mustan. She jumped off the vehicle leading to the drunken Mustan also falling off. The commotion led to villagers gathering at the spot and giving the former cadre a sound thrashing. The other companions of Mustan fled from the spot.