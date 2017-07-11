A police team arrested an active member of banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from her residence in Thoubal district on Saturday.

In another development, police arrested a member of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Lamyanba Khuman) and seized one .32 mm pistol with magazine, five live rounds and one Chinese-made hand grenade from his possession on Saturday.

Based on the disclosure of the arrested militant, one of his associate was also arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested two militants belonging to Kuki National Front (Indian) on Saturday from Langol Games village in Imphal West district.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two of the arrested militants were involved in extortion activities from the general public and government employees, police said. – PTI