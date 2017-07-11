An AR spokesman today informed that the NSCN(K) cadres had been carrying out extortion and other subversive activities from this camp. The troops launched a swift operation and surrounded the camp on the night of July 8. The cadres, however, fled from the scene under cover of darkness and foliage.

In the search carried out the next day, the troops found four temporary hutments and recovered rations, utensils and other administrative items. The hutments were destroyed.