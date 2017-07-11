Subedar Jeetpal Singh of Blazing Sword Division was serving in a highly active and inaccessible operational area at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh.

The JCO was paid tributes by all ranks of Gajraj Corps and Blazing Sword Division at Tezpur Base Hospital. Later, his mortal remains were sent to his home town in Uttarakhand, where the last rites will be performed with full military honours, the release added.