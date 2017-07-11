Kamarupa Anusandhana Samiti library

STAFF Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 10 - The historic 105-year-old library of the Kamarupa Anusandhana Samiti (KAS) would be reopened tomorrow in presence of Guwahati Circle Officer Damodar Barman, after a gap of four years, following a legal battle. The library will be opened at 3 pm. It is alleged that a party forcefully kept the historic library under lock and key on the plea of a litigation, which was, however, dismissed by the Civil Court No 1 of Kamrup (Metro) on May 26, 2017. The library will now be opened as per the directive of the District Magistrate, following the dismissal of the court case.