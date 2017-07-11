He was speaking at a two-day workshop on developing scientific temperament, that ended here on Sunday.

The Ellora Vigyan Mancha organised the State-level workshop at the BSNL Multipurpose Hall, Panbazar, for spreading scientific temperament among the general people.

Around 60 selected individuals from across the State participated in the workshop. Six resource persons from the Pachim Banga Vigyan Mancha including Dr Prabin Kumar Panda and Shankar Kar attended and trained the participants during the two-day programme.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Misra. The inaugural session was presided over by president of the Ellora Vigyan Mancha Dr Chandra Mohan Sarma. Former general secretary of the Mancha Dr Jaidev Sarma said that only a scientific temperament can bring about the required reforms in society and that without a scientific way of thinking a society can never develop.