Mehzabin Ershad, Medha Saikia, Meghali Das and Dilip Barooah joined him in a conversation on ‘Exploring North East in pursuit of making it the fashion capital of the nation’', a press release stated.

Siddique, when asked about jainsem, the traditional Meghalaya dress for women, promised to remove the negative publicity due to the recent incident at Delhi Golf Club by promoting it all across the nation and letting people know the aesthetics of the garment in the fashion world. He is looking forward to styling an Assamese dress and would love to promote the Assamese mekhela chadar in the fashion world, he said.

Asked how he balances between Indian culture and modernity, he said that the West has been using Indian weaves extensively to give a different twist to its fashion industry and Indian designers should wake up to this call and start realising the fact that we are already well equipped with abundant weaves and fabrics which need to be promoted extensively.

Siddique expressed his awe and appreciation at the beauty and splendour of the North East, especially its different dress forms, material and unique styling.