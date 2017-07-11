A sister concern of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad, the disabled employees’ association has asked for release of 21 months’ arrear for the Sixth Pay Commission, and disability, child care, transportation allowance and children educational allowances, before submission of the final Seventh Pay Commission report.

“Our salary and allowances should be at par with the Central government employees as we also have to survive in the same market condition and same taxes which affect the Central government employees. Moreover, the transportation allowance of Rs 1,000 should be given to every State government employee, as enjoyed by the Central government employees,” advisor to the Parishad Jagadish Sarma said.

The Parishad has also asked the Commission to consider inclusion of the provision for flexible housing loan for the disabled employees with 75 per cent subsidy or minimum interest of two per cent per annum and also a hassle-free loan processing facility.

“We have had always demanded a distinctive government policy for the approximately five lakh disabled persons of the State with provisions of encouraging the persons with disability to get employment in different government and non-governmental sectors.

“The uplift of persons living with disabilities depends on the quality of education provided to them to overcome different challenges of life and get suitably equipped to be considered as effective manpower. For that to happen, we need more advanced special education schools that can train our children to become self-sufficient either through jobs or by entrepreneurship,” he added.

The memorandum further included the demand for a separate directorate to mobilise and look after all the affairs of the differently able persons, including the differently able State government employees.