Addressing a press conference today, the contractors said bills worth Rs 3 crore pertaining to the projects of 2014 were cleared only last month.

In February, the Chief Engineer had passed the bills worth Rs 7.42 crore pertaining to works of 2015-16. “The Guwahati Development Department had released the funds. But mysteriously, the Corporation has not yet released the payment. This is despite a commitment by the GMC that the payment would be made every three months,” contractor Jitendra Saloi said.

Alleging that some officials of the GMC had been holding back the payment in an attempt to get some commission, the contractors said the municipal body has been putting pressure on them to continue executing the works despite non-payment of the bills.

Around 27 contractors are executing thirty projects in Greater Guwahati area, mostly related to desilting of drains. The projects were allotted in 2014 and are scheduled to be completed in October this year.

The contractors also claimed that this year’s flash floods in the city were not the result of blockage in the drains, but because the city’s drainage system is not capable of carrying excess rainwater. “We have sent several representations to the GMC, but all in vain,” the contractors added.

Meanwhile, a GMC official said the works carried out in the last two years were not satisfactory and as such the bills are being re-examined.

“They are also bringing allegations of some officials demanding commission. If they can give a formal complaint, we will inquire into it. Or else we will have to consider disciplinary action,” the official said.

The contractors, however, questioned that if the works were not satisfactory, why did the Chief Engineer pass the bills in February!