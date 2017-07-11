Child escapes unhurt

Correspondent

JORABAT, July 10 - A 13-year-old child, identified as Amit Kumar, miraculously escaped unhurt when a speeding car, after losing control hit a divider on NH-37 at Jorabat around 2.15 pm today and jumped over it, before landing in front of the child. At that time Amit was helping his aunt in selling pineapples on the roadside. The vehicle was coming at full speed from Byrnihat towards Sonapur. Locals said the driver was drunk. Jorabat Traffic Police took custody of the vehicle and the driver was sent to the GMCH for a medical check-up.