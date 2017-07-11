“Crime Branch learnt that Das had concealed the fact that he owns a house here. During the raid at the house today, we found a laptop, a printing machine, ink – all made in China. Also 500 notes were printed on A4 paper sheets, besides the Rs 100 bundle of the face value of Rs 18,000” Odalbakra Police Outpost in charge Niranjan Baruah said.

Das’ estranged wife lives in the Odalbakra residence and police said she is cooperating with the investigations.