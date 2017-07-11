Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 10 - Crime Branch sleuths today raided a residence at Odalbakra and seized fake currency notes of the face value of Rs 18,000. The house belongs to one Joydeb Das, who was arrested a few days back along with two others – Paramananda Deka and Chittaranjan – at Patacharkuchi with fake notes of Rs 3.4 lakh face value.
“Crime Branch learnt that Das had concealed the fact that he owns a house here. During the raid at the house today, we found a laptop, a printing machine, ink – all made in China. Also 500 notes were printed on A4 paper sheets, besides the Rs 100 bundle of the face value of Rs 18,000” Odalbakra Police Outpost in charge Niranjan Baruah said.
Das’ estranged wife lives in the Odalbakra residence and police said she is cooperating with the investigations.