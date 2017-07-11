In a statement here, the student body said that the twin problems have been affecting the very foundation of the State’s economy in an indescribable manner. This year, these two problems have made life miserable for the State’s people. A number of people have lost their lives to flood and erosion and many people have to save their lives by climbing trees. In many villages, people are marooned and there is no one to rescue them.

Moreover, the flood-hit people are not getting adequate amounts of relief in several districts, alleged the student body.

It has demanded urgent steps to protect the famous river island Majuli and rescue and relief operations on a war-footing. The student body has also urged its units to stand by the flood-hit people and to extend all sorts of help and support to these people.

Ranganadi: The AASU has demanded of the Union government to send its experts to examine on the spot the situation resulting from the release of the excess water of the NEEPCO’s Ranganadi Hydropower Project dam. The Chief Minister should take the initiative in this respect, it said.

It has alleged that due to the NEEPCO authorities releasing the excess water from their Ranganadi Hydel Power Project dam, floodwater of the Ranganadi has been creating a horrible situation in Lakhimpur district of the State. This has proved the veracity of the allegation of the State’s people that big dam power projects are detrimental to the cause of the State’s people.

The NEEPCO authorities have committed an unpardonable crime against the people of the State by releasing the excess water of the Ranganadi Hydel Power Project’s dam, said the student body.