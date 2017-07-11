

While one of the slides took place at Krishnanagar in Chandmari area, the other happened near the Srimanta Sankar Academy at Dispur. A couple of houses were badly damaged in the landslide at Krishnanagar where a huge chunk of the hill came crashing down.

Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu said that the administration is monitoring the situation and is maintaining constant vigil.

The city has witnessed a number of landslides so far this monsoon season. A six-year-old girl had died in a slide at Panikhaiti last week.