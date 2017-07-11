 
Guwahati, Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Two landslides in city, no casualties reported
Staff Reporter

A rainfall-induced landslide damaged a temporary dwelling near the Srimanta Sankar Academy, Dispur in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, July 10 - Two landslides were reported in the city today. However, nobody was hurt in the incidents.

While one of the slides took place at Krishnanagar in Chandmari area, the other happened near the Srimanta Sankar Academy at Dispur. A couple of houses were badly damaged in the landslide at Krishnanagar where a huge chunk of the hill came crashing down.

Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu said that the administration is monitoring the situation and is maintaining constant vigil.

The city has witnessed a number of landslides so far this monsoon season. A six-year-old girl had died in a slide at Panikhaiti last week.

