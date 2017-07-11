The arrested persons have been identified as Joram Tadam, of Tago village; Tanya Raja, Yarda Sanjoy, of Yarda village, all under Lower Subansiri district and Gokia Nehru, of Deve village under Kra Daadi district.

Yarda Sanjoy is an IRBn constable, who was recruited under sports quota and is currently posted at Balijan, while Gokia Nehru is Itanagar traffic warden.

The police cracked the case in less than 72 hours. Police also recovered the snatched items including the mobile phone and other documents from the accused persons.

The four accused, all residents of IG Park Forest Colony, were arrested from Itanagar between Sunday and Monday. Police informed that the four accused have been booked under non-bailable sections of the IPC.

Sinha was assaulted by the four accused while he was returning home after completing the day’s work on Thursday night.

Press bodies hail cops: The Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and Arunachal Electronic Media Association have appreciated city police for cracking the assault and robbery case.

In a joint statement, the three media bodies stated that swift action of capital police indeed deserves appreciation. However, they also said that police’s job of ensuring strong punishment to the accused starts now.

“Police should prepare a strong case so that the accused do not easily get away after committing such heinous crime. We appeal for immediate termination of the IRBn jawan and Itanagar Traffic Warden from their respective jobs.

“If police personnel who are supposed to protect citizens indulge in criminal activities, how will citizens feel protected? This calls for serious introspection,” the organisations said.