“We have summoned the secretary of the club to depose before the Commission on July 14,” State Women’s Commission chairperson Theilin Phanbuh told reporters here.

She said that the Commission acted on a complaint made by Lyngdoh, a governess, who accused the club and its members of allowing racial profiling of people in its premises which tantamount to racial discrimination of tribal people, a punishable offence.

On June 25, staffers of Delhi Golf Club had asked Lyngdoh, an invited guest, to leave a dining room because her traditional Khasi attire ‘jainsem’ looked like a “maid’s uniform”.

Lyngdoh along with her employer Dr Nivedita Borthakur Sondhi deposed before the Commission today.

Phanbuh said, “Lyngdoh was humiliated by the club. We will support her in her struggle against such racial profiling as it is against the Constitution of our country.”

“We want strong actions be taken to ensure that such incident do not take place in future,” she said.

Stating that since the PMO has also taken note of the incident apart from the National Commission for Women, Phanbuh said the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and the National Commission for Human Rights have also been petitioned.

Borthakur said Tailin was part of the nine other guests at the Golf Club but she was singled out because of the jainsem she was wearing and her looks apparently.

“The Club has such policy and allows racial profiling of people based on their looks. Mere action against the manager of the club will not suffice as the policies are anti-people,” she said.

Justice (retired) Mukul Mudgal will head a committee, set up by the club, to look into Lyngoh’s case.

Borthakur, however, said, “How can they inquire against their own people and the policies of the club? We do not recognise this committee but will surely cooperate with an independent inquiry.” – PTI