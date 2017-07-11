



A graduate from Gauhati University in 1964, Dhanowar will be best remembered for his amiable character and how he was readily accessible to all, a rarity in these days. He leaves behind three sons and two daughters.

Apart from being MLA from Digboi for eight consecutive terms before he lost to Suren Phukan of the BJP in 2016, he served Assam as minister on several occasions. The portfolios he held included labour, employment and excise. He was also a front ranking leader of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS).

His contribution to higher education in Digboi is in the form of the RD Junior College in the oil town, which is doing quite well. The junior college is administered by his younger son.

Rameswar Dhanowar’s demise has been widely mourned throughout the State today. Those who have expressed their grief and condolences include Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, ACMS leaders Paban Singh Ghatowar, Dileswar Tanti and others, and a whole lot of institutions, individuals and associations.

Youth leaders Pronab Baruah and Birinchi Neog said an appropriate memorial will be developed at Digboi in recognition of Rameswar Dhanowar’s service to society.

His last rites were performed at Digboi this afternoon in the presence of a large number of admirers who turned up despite the incessant rains.