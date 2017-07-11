Inspector General of Police Munir Khan confirmed the toll and said 12 others were injured, including security men. The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after performing the yatra. A CRPF statement said the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board.

The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Senior minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government Nayeem Akhtar termed the attack a “dark patch in the history of Kashmir”. – IANS