

Rhinos taking shelter in highland in flood-affected Kaziranga National Park, on Monday. – UB Photos Rhinos taking shelter in highland in flood-affected Kaziranga National Park, on Monday. – UB Photos

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra is flowing above its respective danger levels in Dibrugarh, Neamatighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. The Subansiri (at Badatighat), Dikhow (at Sivasagar), Dhansiri-South (at Numaligarh), Jia Bharali (at NT Road Crossing), Puthimari (at NH Road Crossing), Beki (at Road Bridge), Barak (at Badarpurghat) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are also flowing above their respective danger levels, the official bulletin said, referring to the Central Water Commission flood bulletin.

The bulletin said the districts of Lakhimpur, Darrang, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Hojai, Kamrup and Hailakandi were affected by the current wave of flood today.

According to the bulletin, in total, 71 relief camps and 77 relief distribution centres have been opened by the district administrations of Lakhimpur, Cachar, Biswanath, Karimganj, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Chirang, Sivasagar, Dhemaji and Sonitpur. Altogether 18,295 flood-hit people have been shifted to the relief camps.

Floodwaters have affected a total crop area of 1, 05, 910.15 hectares.

In a bid to give a clear picture of the flood situation, the bulletin said that in Kokrajhar district, the Sankosh has a channel avulsed from it at Ghaksha village. The channel is of around 80-metre-width. Severe bank erosion and inundation at Khairiguri village in the right bank of the Saralbhanga river has been reported. The river Garuthella has also been eroding its left bank at Koimari Adivasi Basti and Rajabari village, the Longa river has been eroding at village Saragaon and Hakumabollol on its left bank and village Ganger Jao on its right bank, while river Gangia has been eroding its left bank at Kotapara and Faluguri on its left bank and at Kachukata, Rimijimi and Chekadani on its right bank.

In Dibrugarh district, erosion is active at Bhogamur, Chomihabi and Itakhuli on the Burhi Dihing right bank embankment. Erosion is also active at Sessoghat on the Burhi Dihing left bank embankment. The Brahmaputra is eroding its bank at Bogoritola, the bulletin said.

In Majuli district, the PGJH Road embankment has been damaged in several stretches.

In Barpeta district, erosion is taking place in the No 1 Chagalchiani village embankment under Sarthebari Revenue Circle.

High flood in Jiadhal/Kumatia river has been reported from Dhemaji district. The river is flowing about 1.49 metres above its danger level. The embankments on the river on both its banks are under tremendous pressure. High flood in the Gainadi also exerts severe pressure on the river's embankments, while flood situation in and around Dhemaji town at Nagakhelia village and Dhemaji Children Park has been reported. This situation is attributed to congestion of the Rangajan and Ghagrajan by the water-borne plants, narrow culverts and the buildings and wall constructed haphazardly, said the bulletin.

In Golaghat district, the embankment of river Gelabil at Kacharipam and Dani Chapori of Missamora Mouza under Dergaon Revenue Circle is reported to be facing further erosion.

In Sivasagar district, the left bank embankment of the Dikhow near Naoholia Gaon under Nazira Revenue Circle has been damaged. The Dikhow left bank embankment near Mothiasiga Camp in Mechagarh Gohain Gaon under Nazira Revenue Circle has also been reported to have been damaged.