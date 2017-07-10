It is to be mentioned here that on June 7 last, a 48-year-old farmer of the village, Dharani Boro, went missing in the evening. He was found hanging from a tree in a nearby field next day. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot to recover the body that bore several cut marks.

However, the people of the area alleged that even after one month, the police couldn’t get a breakthrough in the case.

Junuma Boro, a socially aware woman of the area, alleged that because of the police’s lackadaisical attitude towards apprehending the culprits, the criminals are roaming free. She also alleged that the post-mortem report which is in the hand of the police is yet to be handed over to the victim family. “When we ask for the post-mortem report, instead of providing it, the police avoid us stating that it was a suicide case,” she rued.

She also mentioned that recently a group of people met the Sonitpur SP, PP Singh, who promised to provide justice to the victim’s family by apprehending the culprits involved in the incident. “But it has proved be vague as nothing has been done till date,” she added.