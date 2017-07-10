Anjali Choudhary, wife of Dipak Choudhary along with her three kids were on way to Lumding in the State on the Delhi-bound train. Dipak told newspersons here that most of the passengers and his family were asleep when the train was just leaving Mariani junction, but the screams of his wife woke him up from his sleep.

He pulled the chain after he could not find her on the train. Choudhary said his wife was found in a pool of blood near the tracks with serious injuries. She was admitted to a private nursing home in Jorhat, but due to severe multiple injuries on the body, the doctors have referred her to Guwahati for advanced treatment.