The public meeting scheduled from 10.30 am will also witness delivery of speeches by a galaxy of invited guests, including Padmashri Dr Sarbeswar Saharia, who is an eminent organ transplant super specialist, Executive Member of BTC Jagadish Sarkar, both the legislators of the ruling BJP in the district, Guru Jyoti Das and Binanda Kumar Saikia, besides Darrang district Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman, among others.

The function will begin with the welcome address by Hitesh Hazarika, president of Mangaldai Media Circle, and will feature release of a booklet on the life and works of both the aforementioned freedom fighters and felicitation to Keheswari Devi, wife of freedom fighter Tankeswar Sarma and Uma Devi, daughter-in-law of Pandit Dineswar Sarma.

The two-day celebration will also witness paying of tributes to the departed souls of both the legendary personalities by lighting of ceremonial earthen lamps in front of their portraits.

It may be pertinent to mention here that Pandit Dineswar Sarma was the first freedom fighter of the State to have been incarcerated for 105 days for taking part in the Freedom Movement in 1921 and was also the first patriot to resign from the post of teacher in 1920. The British Government had also attached his property for his refusal to accept the British Government’s order to act as Special Police Officer. In order to teach him a lesson, the then Government had set up a police outpost in his ancestral house.

Further, he was convicted for six months in 1930-31. Known as a scholar, Late Sarma authored the book Mangaldai Buranji (The History of Mangaldai) which is the only authentic book on the topic published by the Assam Publication Board.

Moreover, he is credited with giving wide publicity about the historic Krishak Bidroh of Pothorughat of 1894 through his book Pothorughator Ron. It was on his invitation that the then Governor of Assam Jay Ramdas Doulat Ram visited Pothorughat and unveiled a memorial in 1952.

On the other hand, his younger brother Late Tankeswar Sarma was also a prominent freedom fighter of the district. He underwent imprisonment for 4 years and 6 months during the freedom struggle. Both the brothers devoted their lives towards the service of the motherland.