“We are daily bread earners. But for the past few days we are compelled to stay indoor which has affected our means of earning,” said Sushen Das, a day labourer. A section of the students echoed that they are unable to go to their schools being stuck in the flood.

Meanwhile, the citizens have alleged that they have no drinking water in this hour of crisis. Further, they said that none of the elected public representatives bothered to visit the affected area.

On the other hand, a delegation of the BJP including State spokesperson Dr Rajdeep Roy visited the waterlogged areas of the two municipal wards and spoke to the victims. “We have seen how the people are passing their days in extreme difficulty. Around 500 families have been badly hit because of the waterlogged roads. We have placed demands before the administration to provide essentials like kerosene and food items to the victims. We are also planning to organise health camps so that the victims do not suffer from illness,” Roy added.