In a day-long function organised by the Sabha, which was marked by a series of activities, four famous books translated from English and published by the Sabha were released.

A lecture on Neog’s life and works and laying of the foundation stone of an air-conditioned auditorium, to be part of the literary organisations headquarters, were other highlights of the function. A poets’ meet too was organised on the occasion later in the afternoon.

Sabha president Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, inaugurated the function by unveiling the statute of Neog, which has been made by local sculptor Ranjit Baruah with fund sponsored by the Oil India Limited.

The Sabha in 2015 had renamed its academic wing - Central Institute of Academic Studies - as Prachyavidarnav (scholar) Dr Maheswar Neog Institute of Assamese Studies - as a tribute to the great literary giant.

The foundation stone of the auditorium, to be constructed at the first floor of the Radha Kanta Handique Bhawan in the campus, was laid by Dr Bora and Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa jointly. The auditorium will be constructed with Rs 10 lakh assured by Tasa from his MP Local Area Development Fund.

The Assistant Sabha secretary Samiran Bordoloi said that the book stall opened in the campus and to be run by Sabha, has been named in memory of Deoram Tasa, who was deeply associated with the literary organisation.