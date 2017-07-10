In all, more than 10,000 people in the district have been affected by surging waters of the Brahmaputra, Borpani, Noshari, Jamuna and Dimoru, besides many other rivulets within the district. Government sources informed that 2,529.91 hectares of agricultural land, besides 6,191 domestic animals have been affected by the recent wave of floods.

The district administration informed that eight relief camps were opened within Koliabor Revenue Circle and four in Samaguri Revenue Circle where nearly 5,000 affected people were taking shelter. However, thousands of affected people have also taken shelter over the Silghat-Dhing embankment, and also on the roads. The affected people alleged that they were not getting sufficient ration from the Government.

The Lawkhowa and Burasapori wildlife sanctuaries were also inundated by the annual deluge. Wildlife from both the sanctuaries were moving in search of high land. Due to incessant rains since the last several days, the water level of the Brahmaputra and other rivers were flowing above the danger mark.

On the other hand, the district administration offered an amount of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of Draupadi Chouhan, who died after falling into the Brahmaputra under Samaguri Revenue Circle.

In the meantime, almost all the roads in the town were submerged due to incessant rains. As the drains were not cleared properly by the municipal authority before onset of the rainy season, hence artificial floods were witnessed almost everywhere due to excess accumulation of storm water. Besides entering the residences of the common people, the arterial roads too were waterlogged.

Incidentally, a number of new drains constructed in recent times lack the mandatory covers. Additionally, the overall situation has been further compounded as a sizeable number of irresponsible citizens regularly dump household garbage in the drains, thereby increasing the problem of drainage and subsequent artificial floods.