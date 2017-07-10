Sources said Malapindha, Maharichuk, Eri Chapari, Major Chapari, Barun Chitadarchuk areas continued to be submerged.

There was a slight improvement in the flood situation yesterday, but due to continuous rainfall since today morning, the water level of the Luit, Subansiri and Brahmaputra began to rise again.

Around 59 hectares of agricultural land and 4,029 families of 35 villages have been affected by floods.

The number of animals affected in the current wave of floods is 17,014, officials said.

Surface communication has broken down in many areas, causing severe hardships to the settlers of the island.

Scores of villages have been under waters for nearly a week now.

There is a severe crisis of drinking water besides shortage of food stuff in many areas.

This is the first wave of floods in Majuli this year. The island witnesses two to three waves of floods every year, which causes heavy destruction.