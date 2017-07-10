Heavy downpour in the upper reaches of the hills in Arunachal Pradesh is also leading to rise in the water levels of Jiyadhal, Kumatiya and Moridhal rivers and inundated extensive area of Dhemaji and Bordoloni circles. As such, overflowing water of Ganadi flooded lower parts of Sissiborgaon circle under the district.

In Jonai, overflowing water of Lali river connected to the Brahmaputra entered in human habitations and paddy field and flooded 43 villages at Borong, Mesaki and Moonmooni chapori under Jonai circle.

Jonai Circle Officer Manuranjan Payeng informed that about 30,000 people of 4,452 families have been affected in the first wave of flood in the circle. The administration so far has distributed 209 quintal of rice, 39 quintal dal, 11 quintal salt and 200 tarpaulins among the affected families.

According to report, as many as 92 villages in the district are affected by the flash flood. However, no loss of human life has been reported by the district administration.