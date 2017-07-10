

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing a free LPG connection to a beneficiary under the PM’s Ujjwala Yojana at Golokganj, on Saturday.– UB Photos Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing a free LPG connection to a beneficiary under the PM’s Ujjwala Yojana at Golokganj, on Saturday.– UB Photos

Speaking at the launching ceremony of Ujjwala scheme at Golokganj in Dhubri, Chief Minister Sonowal said that for all- round development of the rural women belonging to below poverty line, Central and State Governments have been taking several steps. The Ujjwala Scheme, one such programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has enabled many rural women to get access to free LPG connection besides helping them to go forward in life. Launching the Ujjwala scheme at Golokganj in Dhubri yesterday, he said that the scheme would help the poor women live a life of dignity and cook in a healthy environment.

The Chief Minister said that the women folk of rural underprivileged households have to invest a lot of time and energy in finding firewood for their daily cooking needs and they also have to suffer because of unhealthy environment caused by the smoke emanated from the fire. However, all this will change now into better as Ujjwala will provide free LPG connections to all those women. The LPG penetration which is at 28 per cent in Dhubri will see a quantum leap to 80 per cent when the entire district is covered under Ujjwala.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sonowal laid the foundation stone of Chilarai Kalakshetra at Golokganj and said that the proposed project would give outsiders a true impression of Chilarai’s valour and gallantry. The complex would be build on a sprawling 60 bigha and Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for erecting boundary walls initially.

MLA Ashwini Ray Sarkar of Golokganj, Ashok Kumar Singhi of Bilasipara East, Deputy Commissioner Dhubri Dhiraj Chowdhury, DGK, IOCL, LPG Sourav Chaliha and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.