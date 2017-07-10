|
Restrictions imposed on ferry, boat services in Mankachar
ANN Service
HATSINGIMARI, July 9 - The Mankachar district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC on the movement of boat and ferry services during the night time in the Brahmaputra in the wake of devastating floods. A senior official of the district administration while talking to ANN Service informed that all the ferry and boat services have been restricted from 5 pm to 5 am for the safety of the passengers. “We have also asked them (boat and ferry owners) not to carry excess goods and passengers considering the gravity of the situation. Moreover, they have been told to keep ready life-saving equipment while plying their boats during the day time. All these steps have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents,” he said, adding that the restriction would continue till further orders.
Meanwhile, the overall flood situation in the district has slightly improved as the water-level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries have started receding. However, people are still taking shelter in the schools and safer places. The district administration has intensified its rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.