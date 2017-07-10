

A road partly submerged by flood waters, in North Lakhimpur, on Sunday. – Photo: North Lakhimpur Correspondent A road partly submerged by flood waters, in North Lakhimpur, on Sunday. – Photo: North Lakhimpur Correspondent

The release of dam water of Ranganadi on its downstream has left the river overflowed with an alarming speed which has already been flowing above danger level following incessant rains since Saturday evening. Today the overflowing waters of Ranganadi submerged a wider area in Pahumara near North Lakhimpur. The entire area on the left hand side of the river on the Pahumara Tiniali under Nowboicha Revenue Circle is reeling under water.

On the right hand side of the river the increased water submerged a wide river island comprising four villages in Borbeel area in North Lakhimpur. The flood water of Ranganadi is flowing over the Chang Ghars of the villagers on that island. People of four villages are marooned in the island and they are waiting for immediate rescue. So far no rescue team has reached the flood affected area. The flood waters of Ranganadi also overflowed on National Highway-15 near the Ranganadi bridge near North Lakhimpur. The Pahumara-Dejoo PWD road connecting Arunachal Pradesh also saw Ranganadi flood waters overflowing from the Pahumara Tinilai up to a stretch of 1.5 kms.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, NEEPCO released 3500 mm of water through its Gate No. 1, 5000 mm water through Gate No. 3 and 2000 mm water through its Gate No. 5 at 3.30 pm today.

In Bihpuria the dam induced flood water of Dikrong inundated 18 villages stretching from Badatighaat to West Laluk in Bihpuria Revenue Circle area. The water level of the river has been rising since 2 am and it is overflowing over the only PWD road connecting Bihpuria with district headquarter North Lakhimpur at Panch Ali.

The continuous rain in the region has also increased the threat to the road which was breached in 1998. Any breach of the road could leave more than 150 village cut-off from the district headquarters. So far three thousand population have been affected by flood in Bihpuria region. The incessant rain also made other rivers like Kakoi, Bogeenadi, Champora, Charikodia and Subansiri to rise in Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner said that the rainfall in Lakhimpur had crossed 60% of the total annual rainfall experienced last year. He also said that NDRF and SDRF teams were kept in stand by mode to face any eventuality.