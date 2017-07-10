

Medal winners of the 8th RG Baruah All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament pose for a photograph along with Assam Table Tennis Association president Rakibul Hussain and secretary Tridib Duvarah at the Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday. – UB Photos

Kritika of Guwahati went on to lift the youth girls title defeating Gargee Goswami of Guwahati 4-1 while she claimed the women’s title by getting the better of Adrija Sarma of OIL 4-2.

Dibrugarh’s Agniv Bhaskar Gohain annexed the sub junior boys title defeating Zubayr Arshad Barua of Guwahati 3-2 while in the junior boys final he got the better of Arko Kumar Gogoi of Guwahati 4-1.

Trisha Gogoi of Guwahati bagged the sub junior girls title defeating Kashyapi Dutta of Guwahati 3-0 while she annexed the junior girls title defeating Gargee Goswami of Guwahati 4-2.

In the prize distribution ceremony, MLA Rakibul Hussain who is also the president of the Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) lauded the efforts of the officials to encourage the youngsters by organising several State level tournaments. He also praised the State TT body for sending players to the United States for higher training. Tridib Duvarah, secretary, ATTA while offering vote of thanks congratulated the winners and runner-up along with the other participants who put up a spirited show during the tournament. He also hoped that Assam will be able to produce international level players in the near future.

Final results: (Cadet Girls) Bidushi Kashyap (Ghy) bt Ayushi Choudhury (Ghy) 3-2. (Cadet Boys) Shreyas Das (Ghy) bt Hriday Jyoti Sarma (Ghy) 3-0. (Sub Junior Girls) Trisha Gogoi bt Kashyapi Dutta 3-0. (Sub Junior Boys) Agniv Bhaskar Gohain bt Zubayr Arshad Barua 3-2. (Junior Girls) Trisha Gogoi bt Gargee Goswami 4-2. (Junior Boys) Agniv Bhaskar Gohain bt Arko Kumar Gogoi 4-1. (Youth Girls) Kritika Upadhaya bt Gargee Goswami 4-1. (Youth Boys) Shankab Gautam Baruah (OIL) bt Aleeko Sujalo Hazarika (Ghy) 4-2. (Women’s singles) Kritika Upadhaya bt Adrija Sarma 4-2. (Men’s singles) Anol Kashyap (OIL) bt Agnix Bhaskar Gohain 4-0. Best Promising Players: Mayukh Baruah (Ghy) and Richa Sarma (NFR).