The CADC chairman through a notification summoned the session in pursuance of the notification issued by Mizoram Government on July 4 that entrusted him as caretaker of the Council, as per Rule 33 of CADC (Constitution and Conduct of Business) Rules, 2002. He summoned the session after telephonic approval from the Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner.

The July 4 notification placed the CADC under Governor’s Rule and also appointed the DC of Lawngtlai district to administer the Council on Governor’s behalf. This order came after six of the eight executive members of the Council resigned and 12 of the 20 Council members proposed a no-confidence motion against the CEM Kali Kumar Tongchongya. The Governor also instructed CADC chairman to convene a sitting of the Council and conduct floor test within a week.

However, the Mizoram unit of BJP has opposed a no-confidence motion and has submitted a memorandum to the Governor to order mid-term polls to the Council. The BJP insisted that a rebellion by 12 Congress members in the Council meant a constitutional breakdown where fresh elections are required.

Of the 20 members in the Council, 17 are Congress.