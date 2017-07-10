The spokesman said that Lalmuanpuii (22) of Champhai town was arrested for alleged possession of the contraband worth around Rs 1 lakh.

He said that the seized heroin was reportedly smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar with which Mizoram shares 404-km long porous international border.

The accused was remanded to custody and booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. – PTI