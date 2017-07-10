The aircraft of the airline will be utilised on lease as per an understanding with the Surat-based Ventura Air Connect, an Indian non-scheduled airline operating flights in Gujarat. Initially, the cargo service will be available from Kolkata to Imphal and Guwahati to Imphal.

Director of Luwang Air Maisnam Ratankumar Singh told reporters here that online booking would start from July 10 onwards for the July 12 operation.

The passenger service, which will connect Imphal-Agartala, Imphal-Silchar and Imphal-Shillong, will be made operational from August-end this year. Luwang Air will provide air dispensary service as well, he said. “As of now, we are using grand caravan and LET 410 aircraft which have a sitting capacity of 13,” he added.