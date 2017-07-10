“Security was enhanced on the National Highway and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) was engaged in patrolling to ensure peace and calm so that no untoward incident can take place during the proposed agitation,” SP, Police Control, Dilip Roy told reporters. National Highway 8 runs from Karimganj in Assam to Khayerpur in Tripura.

The IPFT has demanded that a separate State be carved out for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas, which constitutes two third of the State territory and is the home to the tribals, who form one third of the population.

The State Government in a press statement had yesterday appealed to IPFT to withdraw the agitation as the people would suffer due to the blockade on the National Highway.

The ruling CPI-M has opposed the blockade call and said the demand for separate State is “divisive and aimed at disrupting communal harmony and peace in the State”.

BJP Tripura unit president Biplab Deb told reporters that “The demand for separate State is improbable and it is not physically possible. The BJP opposes the demand”, he said. – PTI