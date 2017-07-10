Acharya holds dual charge of the two Northeastern States and is on official tour in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Government has under taken a mission to plant four crore tree saplings in the Van Mahotsav celebration, an official release said adding the programme was organised at Dahisar West in Mumbai.

Acharya initiated the plantation programme to strengthen emotional and national integration amongst the people of North East and Maharashtra.

“Such involvement of the people of North East in government initiatives and programmes of the host State will go a long way in blending themselves with the people of other parts of the country, thereby reinforce the spirit of unity in diversity,” the Governor said.

He urged the youth of the region to learn about other people and at the same time showcase their rich cultural heritage in order to create strong bonds and unity.

Acharya also called upon them to preserve nature. “Concerted efforts are required to maintain and improve the existing natural resources. Initiate contribution at individual and community levels.

“Non-dependence on the government is the need of the hour to address the issues of preservation of our environment as enshrined in the fundamental duties of the citizens,” he said. – PTI