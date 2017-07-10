|
Awards conferred
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 9 - Deputy Editor of The Assam Tribune, Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, playwright Tarun Saikia and noted surgeon Dr Illias Ali have been chosen for the DPRC Award, 2016.
The awards would be handed over at a function at GMCH auditorium to be held on July 16, commemorating with the fifth anniversary of DPRC (Diganta’s Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre).
A press release issued by Diganta Das, managing director of DPRC, stated that the award is an acknowledgment of the contributions made by the individuals in their respective fields.