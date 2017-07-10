The programme, according to the organisers, was planned to pay homage to the departed souls as well as to make the younger generation aware of the contributions of the older generations residing in the society.

“The social dynamics are fast changing today, where the lack of people-to-people connection is being largely felt. We have been planning this programme for long, involving the younger generation to bridge a gap as well as revive the lost links,” said TB Dutta, vice president of the organising committee.

Also setting an example of communal harmony and democratic set-up of the locality, all-faith prayers were organised in the area for eternal peace of the departed souls as well as to ensure a cohesive atmosphere. The prayers started with the recitation of the Quran.

Lauding the efforts of the organisers, East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharyya said that everyone should learn from the commendable steps taken by the residents of the J Barooah Road.

“It is a cosmopolitan locality and by organising all-faith prayers, it has been ensured that no one feels left out in a public function. It is a small, yet significant step towards building a cohesive society,” he added.

The locality has approximately 75 residences.

Some of the prominent citizens who were remembered on the occasion for their significant contributions to society included Hirawati Devi of the Panchawati Ashram, Principal Jnanadabhiram Barooah, an eminent legal luminary after whom the JB Law College has been named, engineer Golok Sarma, Khagen Hazarika associated with the State Forest Department, and Surjyanath Dutta associated with the NF Railway, among others.

The programme started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the all-faith prayers, art competition among children, naam prasanga by the women of the locality and a community feast.

During the second half of the day, a prize distribution ceremony was held, where a souvenir named Baikunthagami was released. In the evening, a cultural programme was organised with devotional renditions, borgeet presentation, folk songs, zikir presentation and other items.