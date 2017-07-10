Working president of the Devalaya committee Suresh Chandra Bhatta said that to ensure the safety of devotees, this time, there would be restrictions on fetching water directly from the river bank for bathing the deity, which is an integral part of the Bol Bom rituals.

“We will make arrangements for pumping up the water of the Brahmaputra to a safe place, from where the devotees can fill up their utensils. This step has been taken to avoid any untoward incident and also to avoid unnecessary jostling on the Sukreswar Ghat,” he added.

Banning all sorts of intoxicants and narcotic substances, the temple committee has also appealed to the devotees to abstain from the use of plastic items on the temple premises for bringing flowers and offerings, etc.

The month-long Shravana Mela, which witnesses a huge rush of people on every Sunday and Monday, will get under way on July 9 and culminate on August 7.

The temple, situated on the bank of the Brahmaputra, has to deal with a huge amount of non-segregated garbage after the festival is over. The use of plastic items also increases the risk of polluting the river.

A medical team will be stationed within the temple premises to extend help to needy people. The temple authorities stated that this time more than one lakh people are expected to attend the mela.

“For offering meals to the devotees (bhandaras) also, one has to inform the temple committee beforehand. Food will be offered under the supervision of the committee to assure quality and content,” an office-bearer of the temple committee stated.