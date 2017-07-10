Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 9 - ‘Navakanta Xuworon, 2017,’ the 15th death anniversary tribute to noted poet and litterateur Navakanta Barua, is being organised by the Navakanta Barua Foundation in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs at the Rabindra Bhawan here on July 14.
Among other programmes on the occasion, there will be a literary and cultural competition and an open quiz at 10 am to be conducted by quiz masters Dilip Kumar Sarmah and Dipankar Kausik.
The session for children, ‘Akonihotor Chootal,’ will be at 3 pm.
The evening programme will commence at 5.30 pm with commemoration of the poet and his works by noted Kolkata-based journalist Baharuddin. This will be followed by a cultural programme based on poet Barua’s creations to be conducted by musician Ramen Choudhury.