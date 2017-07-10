Among other programmes on the occasion, there will be a literary and cultural competition and an open quiz at 10 am to be conducted by quiz masters Dilip Kumar Sarmah and Dipankar Kausik.

The session for children, ‘Akonihotor Chootal,’ will be at 3 pm.

The evening programme will commence at 5.30 pm with commemoration of the poet and his works by noted Kolkata-based journalist Baharuddin. This will be followed by a cultural programme based on poet Barua’s creations to be conducted by musician Ramen Choudhury.