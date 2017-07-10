While Dutta’s resignation has been demanded for his speech in which he had allegedly stated that only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers would be entitled to get government benefits, the Congress party sought the Power Minister’s stepping down in the wake of the recent string of electrocution deaths in the State.

APCC president Ripun Bora told media persons today that both the ministers should be made to resign by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the earliest owning moral responsibility.

Taking a dig at both the ministers, Bora said, “While Dutta’s comments stand in violation of the Constitution of India which entails equal rights for every citizen, Das should own moral responsibility behind the recurring deaths by electrocution and step down.”

Bora also slammed Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his inability to provide adequate relief to the flood-affected people.

He also questioned as to why the State Government could not convince the Centre to release the flood relief package sought by it in 2016.