Bora, who is also the chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation, lauded the efforts of the State government in lending support to the festival. “We will work together to make it a success,” he said.

Pabitra Margherita, chairman of the Society, said that 72 films from more than 25 countries, including India, shall be screened in the festival, which will have various sections like Indian Panorama, World Cinema, Retrospective, Cinema of North East, Tribute, and a section on films from Assam. “There will also be a competition section among films from Assam,” to be judged by an eminent jury. Turkey shall be the country in focus in this festival, he informed the media.

Films which have been certified by the Censor Board between September 1, 2016 to August 31, 2017 shall qualify for the competition section.

Also present during the ceremony were Festival Director of GIFF and Joint Secretary, Culture, Government of Assam Monita Borgohain, governing body members of the Society Charu Kamal Hazarika and Manoj Borpujari.

The Festival Director stated that information regarding the festival shall be updated on the website of the festival at www.giff.assam.gov.in.

Among those present in the programme were preview committee members Nayan Prasad, Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Pramod Kalita, Bitopan Borbora and Utpal Dutta, the release added.