The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said in a statement here that when Ronghang was with the Congress, the BJP used to call him the kingpin of corruption. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had even gone to the extent of saying that all incidents of corruption that took place during the rule of Tuliram Ronghang as the CEM of the KAAC while he was with the Congress would be probed. Corruption would be rooted out from Karbi Anglong, Sonowal used to say, the APCC recalled.

But, now, less than one month since his utterances, Sonowal, in a complete U-turn, has appointed Ronghang as the CEM of Karbi Anglong. This has proved that for the sake of grabbing power, Sonowal and his party can take recourse to any sort of political expediency.

Again, BJP State president Ranjit Dass has said that had there been any grain of truth in the allegations that Tuliram Ronghang was a corrupt politician, he would not have been able to garner such a huge number of votes in his favour. This explicitly proves the hypocrisy of the BJP, said the APCC and dared Chief Minister Sonowal to explain as to how he is going to fight corruption with people like Tuliram Ronghang as his company, said the APCC.