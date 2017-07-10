An order to this effect has been issued by Dr M Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has also been directed not to allow installation of any hoardings on the main roads and to take necessary measures to remove the existing electronic hoardings.

The district administration has sought a detailed action plan from GMC in this regard, which will be forwarded to the Chief Minister.

“It has been observed that several incidents of electrocution leading to loss of lives and properties have occurred during heavy rainfall and artificial floods in and around the city in recent times. These incidents have occurred because of improper maintenance of power cables and poles,” said Dr Angamuthu.

He further said, “It has also been observed that power connections to many hoardings erected on the main roads like AT Road, GS Road and RG Baruah Road in Guwahati are not properly maintained and if wires come in contact with water during flash floods, it can cause electrocution, leading to loss of lives.”