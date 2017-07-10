

Rohit Rohit

“The written test at the centre stands cancelled due to alleged mismanagement of the centre. The fresh date for conducting the written test will be announced soon. It will be held within a fortnight for all registered candidates,” official sources said.

The officials said that the demand made by the candidates that the written test conducted throughout the State be cancelled will be placed before the appropriate authority, the sources said.

Around 50,000 candidates had applied for the 151 junior assistant posts in the department.

Sources said an excess number of candidates, including unregistered ones, had entered the examination centre, leading to a chaotic situation. Candidates alleged that admit cards were issued in excess, which led to a shortage of question papers.

There were reports of mismanagement at other centres in the city as well. Some candidates alleged that the biometric system of attendance failed in some centres. The Forest Minister has sought a report from all centre in-charges.

Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, who rushed to Guwahati from Kaziranga following the problem, said the conduct of exam was outsourced to an agency through a tender.

“We will order an inquiry to find out what went wrong,” she said.