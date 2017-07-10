“We will depose before the State Women Commission at Shillong tomorrow,” Tailin’s employer Dr Nivedita Barthakur Sondhi said.

She said the Commission sought their deposition as both Lyngdoh and Barthakur have lodged a complaint with it. “I have met Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma days after the incident and as per his advice we lodged a complaint with the State Women Commission,” Barthakur said.

On June 25, staffers of posh Delhi Golf Club had asked Lyndoh, an invited guest, to leave a dining room because her traditional Khasi attire looked like a “maid’s uniform”.

Since then, Lyngdoh said, she had to deal with the post incident trauma and is not keeping well with her health too.

“I had to deal with such an embarrassing situation... to be chased out of a lunch invite at the club... The trauma of being ill treated. We (tribals) are not used to ill treat or look down upon people,” Lyngdoh said over phone. – PTI